Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 752,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Premier comprises approximately 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

