Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of ABBV opened at $151.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $268.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

