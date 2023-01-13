Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.19.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.68.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

