Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $257,322.60 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares in the company, valued at $123,892,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after acquiring an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 78.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 640,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

