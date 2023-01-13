Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Hits $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

