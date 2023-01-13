Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading 6.5% Higher

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. 33,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 996,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Insider Activity

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,049 shares of company stock worth $2,029,110. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Provention Bio by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.