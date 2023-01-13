Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.96 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $247.43 million and approximately $38.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00011316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.30 or 0.07423318 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00079823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,493,268 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

