QUINT (QUINT) Price Up 16.9% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00007381 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $2.76 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.