Radicle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.36 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Radicle has a total market cap of $80.34 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00008568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Radicle Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
