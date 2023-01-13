Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $1.83 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $26.37 million and $352,775.48 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00009470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00425729 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.17 or 0.30070072 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00985938 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

