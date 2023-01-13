Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at Barclays

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($20.71) to GBX 1,950 ($23.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rathbones Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTBBF stock remained flat at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

