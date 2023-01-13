Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0230 (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $277.88 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00424643 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,804.68 or 0.29993358 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00966506 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,098,075,585 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars.

