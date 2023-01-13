Raydium (RAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.48 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $29.90 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00425399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,970.90 or 0.30046788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00910325 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,010,157 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

