Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE RYAM opened at $6.45 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $412.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.22.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

