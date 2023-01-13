RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $221.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.99. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after acquiring an additional 296,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,657,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

