Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Acquires 141,646 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,809. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.