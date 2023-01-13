Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Acquires 141,646 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,809. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
