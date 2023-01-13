Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,122,274 shares changing hands.

Red Rock Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

