Reef (REEF) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Reef (REEF) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. Reef has a market capitalization of $58.23 million and $15.94 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00425203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,821.15 or 0.30032927 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,126,331,527 coins and its circulating supply is 21,126,376,618 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

