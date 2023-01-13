Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 23,110 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,141. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

