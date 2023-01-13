Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $13.74 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $4,066,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $533,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE CSL traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $240.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.13 and its 200-day moving average is $268.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

