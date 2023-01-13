Reinhart Partners Inc. Invests $4.15 Million in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 295,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Enhabit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHAB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

EHAB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 3,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,138. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

