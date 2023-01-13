Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 31,757 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.38% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,504. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $172.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

