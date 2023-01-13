Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises about 3.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $54,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 141.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 472,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 276,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.90. 7,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

