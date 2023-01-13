Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,405 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.46% of Allison Transmission worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.09. 6,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,281. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.