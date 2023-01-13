Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.59.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

