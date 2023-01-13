Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. BOK Financial comprises 1.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $79,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.46. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.