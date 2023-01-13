Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 20,686 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 3.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $36,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,619. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

