Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 4,481 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Sotera Health worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. 107,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,319,740. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

