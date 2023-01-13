Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 47,824 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,824 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vistra worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 224,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 132,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,802. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

