Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 89,410 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,410 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises about 2.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Encompass Health worth $37,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

