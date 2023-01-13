Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.36.

RGA stock opened at $143.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.65. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

