Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 1-Year High at $217.28

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $217.28 and last traded at $216.80, with a volume of 13126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.18.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $420,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

