Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,730 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.26) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,000 ($24.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($33.93) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.29) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($34.45) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.39) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,611.57 ($31.82).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,352 ($28.65) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,313.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,298.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,903.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($25.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.14).

In other Relx news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,703.70).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

