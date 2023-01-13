Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Renault Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Renault has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

