Request Price Reaches $0.0977 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Request has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $97.67 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00044299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017725 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00233211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09394982 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,385,822.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

