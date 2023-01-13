RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 24,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

RESAAS Services Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.