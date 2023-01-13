Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Riskified Trading Down 0.2 %

RSKD stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $860.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.15 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Riskified by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

