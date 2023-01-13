Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.21. 139,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,355,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,707 shares in the company, valued at $45,750,122.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 603,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,051. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

