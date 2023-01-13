Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading 33.3% Higher

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) was up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 150,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 54,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 price target on shares of Rover Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

