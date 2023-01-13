Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $66.02 million and $1.39 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saitama has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00045320 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00230709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00141482 USD and is up 15.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,909,933.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.