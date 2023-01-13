Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $106,408.25 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $363,883.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of 534.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.79.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

