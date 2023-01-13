Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 719,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $148.25. 86,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704,070. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 534.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,086,336 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

