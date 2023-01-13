Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,881. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

