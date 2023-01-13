Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 202,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 73,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,487. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.