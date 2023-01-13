Scotiabank Lowers Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$30.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

IFSPF stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Interfor has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

