Scott Grassmyer Sells 2,782 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.16. 108,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,969. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of research analysts have commented on OXM shares. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CL King upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.