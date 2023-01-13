Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $53.81 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 33% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $53.81 million and approximately $800,675.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00042820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00230784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00231255 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $756,009.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

