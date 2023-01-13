SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($14.01) to GBX 960 ($11.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SEGRO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($12.00) to GBX 900 ($10.96) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.35) to GBX 1,040 ($12.67) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,035.00.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $10.13 on Monday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

