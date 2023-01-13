Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 456 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,930,000 after buying an additional 77,173 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,152. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $169.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

