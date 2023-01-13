Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 8,137 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.